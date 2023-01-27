The Brisas solar energy self-generation ecopark is located in the municipality of Aipe, Huila and has an installed capacity of 26 megawatts (MWp) in an area of ​​21 hectares, equivalent to 25 soccer fields.

It has more than 49,000 state-of-the-art panels with bifacial technology, said Ecopetrol and AES Colombia, which launched the self-generation energy ecopark.

The solar complex was built by AES Colombia under a 15-year energy supply contract for Ecopetrol’s operations in Huila. Its operation will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 216 thousand tons during the term of the contract.

The technology used in the eco-park captures sunlight from both sides of the panels, thereby obtaining the highest efficiency and the highest plant factor possible. In addition, the complex will have sun tracking technology, which allows the rays to hit the photovoltaic modules perpendicularly at all times.

The construction of this solar eco-park generated around 285 job opportunities, of which 73% were local labor, 22% were women and 35% were young people between 18 and 25 years of age. Likewise, local goods and services were contracted for 2,200 million pesos.

The president of the Ecopetrol Group, Felipe Bayón, highlighted the importance of the contribution of the new solar eco-park to the just energy transition, in which the Organization works in coordination with the National Government.