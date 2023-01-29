On December 14, 2022, Gao Weidong, former member of the party committee and director of the Guizhou Provincial Coalfield Geology Bureau, was expelled from the party and dismissed from public office. He used to be the party secretary and chairman of the Moutai Group.

On the evening of January 28, the first episode of the three-episode TV feature film “Strict to the End – Guizhou Zhengfeng Suppresses Discipline and Anti-corruption” aired “Strict Political Discipline”.

Gao Weidong, the former director of Guizhou Coalfield Geology Bureau, appeared on camera and confessed in tears.

Gao Weidong confessed: “With the promotion of my position, the temptations I faced increased, and I gradually forgot my original intention and mission. In the end, there was a spiritual emptiness and a lack of calcium in my mind, which led to lack of action. ‘Clindrosis’ and ‘rich man’s disease’.”

“‘Sickness’ is to accept money as soon as it is seen, and there is no bottom line. ‘Disease of wealth’ is to like to compare food and clothing with businessmen and bosses.”

Gao Weidong also said that he owns two or three houses, but he still wants to live in a bungalow or a villa like the boss, and he doesn’t know how to restrain himself.

Colluded with merchants many times

The feature film revealed for the first time that in January 2022, the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Provincial Supervision Committee filed a case for review and investigation of Gao Weidong’s suspected violations of discipline and law. Before being detained, Gao Weidong vigorously resisted the organization’s review.

When he learned that the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection went to a certain golf course to investigate his playing golf, he repeatedly asked his businessman friends who had been playing golf with him for a long time to collude with him, trying to cover up the fact that he had been playing golf with the businessman for a long time and had never paid for playing golf. fact.

According to the staff of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Provincial Supervisory Committee, Gao Weidong colluded with confessions as many as ten times just for the issue of playing golf. As long as he felt that the problem of accepting property from that businessman might be exposed, he would immediately collude with relevant personnel.

For example, businessman Yao Moumou was investigated for being involved in other cases, and confessed that he had given property to Gao Weidong. After the investigation, he told Gao Weidong. Gao Weidong colluded with him twice, and explained the problem to the organization according to Yao’s statement, and concealed the fact that he took huge bribes.

In April 2022, Gao Weidong worried that his acceptance of bribes from businessman Jin through his wife and brother Liang would be exposed. In order to cover up this fact, he discussed countermeasures with the duo, and even conducted mock interrogation drills on Liang XX until he thought the answer was satisfactory.

For things that he thought the family could not tell the source of, such as wine, clothes, watches, and bags, he asked relatives and friends to pack a few bags and transfer them to their homes.

“I hope that more people will learn from me and don’t follow in my footsteps. This kind of pain cannot be explained clearly by a ‘regret’. An ordinary family gathering for dinner is now a kind of pain for me. Happiness that is out of reach.” In the feature film, Gao Weidong confessed with tears.

Long-term addicted to gambling, repeated prostitution

Gao Weidong was born in November 1972 in Dengzhou, Henan. He had worked in Guiyang for many years. In February 2017, he was transferred to the Party Committee Secretary and Deputy Director of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Communications. He took over as the director in January 2018. In March 2020, he served as Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Maotai Group.

In August 2021, he left the Moutai Group and became the director of the Guizhou Coalfield Geology Bureau. He was investigated in January 2022.

According to the official website of Moutai Group, Gao Weidong’s pre-tax salary when he was the chairman of Moutai Group in 2020 was 720,700 yuan.

Image source: Media Center of Moutai Group

According to the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on December 14 last year, according to the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection: Recently, with the approval of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee, the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision conducted an investigation on Gao Weidong, former member of the Party Committee and director of the Guizhou Coalfield Geology Bureau, for serious violations of discipline and law. Filed a case review investigation.

After investigation, Gao Weidong lost his ideals and beliefs, abandoned his original mission, was disloyal and dishonest to the party, practiced double-faced, and acted as a double-faced person; he ignored organizational principles and engaged in political clinging; he lacked faith and was keen on superstitious activities; Ignoring the spirit of the eight central regulations, playing golf and accepting banquets in violation of regulations for a long time, seeking special work and living security benefits. Engage in power-sex transactions and money-sex transactions. Non-compliance apportionment fees. Improper performance of duties will cause adverse effects. Moral corruption, extremely corrupt life, long-term addiction to gambling, frequent prostitution. The bottom line of discipline and law is broken, willing to be “hunted”, using the convenience of his position to seek benefits for others, and illegally accepting huge amounts of property.

Gao Weidong seriously violated the party’s political discipline, integrity discipline, mass discipline, work discipline, and life discipline, which constituted a violation of the law and was suspected of accepting bribes. It is bad, the circumstances are serious, and it should be dealt with seriously. In accordance with relevant regulations such as the Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China, the Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China, and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials, after research by the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and approval by the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee, it was decided to expel Gao Weidong from the party , the Guizhou Provincial Supervisory Committee gave him a sanction of dismissal from public office; his suspected crimes were transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution according to law, and the property involved was transferred with the case.

Source of this article: Daily Economic News, original title: “The details of the case of Gao Weidong, former chairman of Moutai Group, disclosed for the first time! He claims to want to live in a bungalow or a villa like his boss”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.