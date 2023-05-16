Home » The details of the missing plane discovery
The details of the missing plane discovery

The details of the missing plane discovery

The authorities They found in the jungles of Caquetá the Cessna plane that disappeared on May 1 due to an alleged engine failure when covering a route in the south of the country, the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) reported on Tuesday.

“After more than 370 hours of continuous search work, yesterday, Monday, May 15, 2023, the Cessna 206 aircraft with registration HK 2803 was found, which had been reported missing on Monday, May 1,” Aerocivil detailed. it’s a statement.

The plane, operated by Avianline Charter’s company, was flying between Araracuara, a remote town located on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, and Guaviare.

The Aerocivil added that according to the information provided by the Unified Command Post, “one of the seven occupants was found lifeless inside the aircraft. The other six occupants, including four minors, were not found inside the aircraft or its surroundings”.

The device was located in a rural area of ​​the Palma Rosa hamlet, which is part of the municipality of Solano, Caqueta.

Likewise, special forces units of the Military Forces, the Colombian Air Force (FAC), the Search and Rescue Service (SAR) of the Aerocivil, the Civil Defense, the Fire Department, the Colombian Red Cross and members of the Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC), “carry out search and tracking tasks for the rest of the occupants.”

A team of experts from the Civil Aeronautics Accident Investigation Directorate (DIACC) undertook the investigations to determine the causes of the accident.

According to Avianline Charter’s, two adults, four minors and the pilot were traveling on the aircraft.

