Home » The dialogue between Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwan military was suspected to be interrupted by the People’s Liberation Army. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Anti-foreign interference is not just talk
News

The dialogue between Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwan military was suspected to be interrupted by the People’s Liberation Army. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Anti-foreign interference is not just talk

by admin
The dialogue between Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwan military was suspected to be interrupted by the People’s Liberation Army. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Anti-foreign interference is not just talk
  1. The dialogue between Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwan military was suspected to be interrupted by the PLA Lianhe Zaobao
  2. Tsai Ing-wen’s call was suspected to be interrupted by the People’s Liberation Army. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: To curb the “Taiwan independence” split, the People’s Liberation Army is not just talking | just talking. jqknews netease
  3. The “Chinese Air Force” interrupted Tsai Ing-wen’s call to the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Opposing interference is not just talking | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. When Tsai Ing-wen called the flight officer, the communist army choked on it?famous mouth shelling Chinatimes.com
  5. “Tsai Ing-wen called the pilot” actually spread the voice of the Communist Army Chinatimes.com
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Jiang Feng: Explain why the CCP's "Taiwan Independence Sanctions List" avoided Tsai Ing-wen | Jiang Feng | CCP | Tsai Ing-wen | Xi Jinping | Sanctions | List | List |

You may also like

because PGIM Fixed Income looks beyond rate decisions...

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

Mr. Yang Songshou took over as the chairman...

On his birthday, they released an unpublished album...

Goodbye sweatshirts. The suit is making a comeback...

Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she...

Contingency plan urgently needed in landslide zone

Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?

‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than...

Shelter and hope for life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy