The dialogue between Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwan military was suspected to be interrupted by the People’s Liberation Army. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Anti-foreign interference is not just talk

16
- The dialogue between Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwan military was suspected to be interrupted by the PLA Lianhe Zaobao
- Tsai Ing-wen’s call was suspected to be interrupted by the People’s Liberation Army. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: To curb the “Taiwan independence” split, the People’s Liberation Army is not just talking | just talking. jqknews netease
- The “Chinese Air Force” interrupted Tsai Ing-wen’s call to the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Opposing interference is not just talking | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- When Tsai Ing-wen called the flight officer, the communist army choked on it?famous mouth shelling Chinatimes.com
- “Tsai Ing-wen called the pilot” actually spread the voice of the Communist Army Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Jiang Feng: Explain why the CCP's "Taiwan Independence Sanctions List" avoided Tsai Ing-wen | Jiang Feng | CCP | Tsai Ing-wen | Xi Jinping | Sanctions | List | List |