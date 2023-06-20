Home » The difficult panorama for LGBTIQ+ people in Colombia
News

The difficult panorama for LGBTIQ+ people in Colombia

by admin
The difficult panorama for LGBTIQ+ people in Colombia

In Medellín, one of the main cities in Colombia, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced that alarms were raised in the last year because the authorities detected a wave of violence against LGBTI people that they related to the use of dating applications for homosexuals.

Also: Military wife who was kidnapped by the ELN is released

The case of Christian Esteban Gómez Patiño is one of those remembered in recent months, since the lifeless body of the young man who was subjected to some restraints. In the judicial file it was recorded that he “was in his residence, in bed, tied hand and foot.”

Transsexual women and men continue to be the most attacked. This being a population historically discriminated against and that requires effective protection mechanisms and actions that have been denied to them.

See also  Basecamp: Behind the cherry blossoms, to spring Tribeč and Polish Roháče

You may also like

Sports journalists update their knowledge

Today, friendly of the Tricolor against Germany

24-year-old molested in Mannheim tram

20 Togolese athletes will take part in the...

AquaZumba immerses Samarians in aquatic fun and physical...

Yellow early warning of flash floods in the...

Lower Saxony’s Airbus works benefit from major order...

The average daily volume of Taiwan stocks has...

Premium payment: everything you need to know

20 Years Ago: The Much-Needed G5 Appears—Finally, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy