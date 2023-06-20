MotoGp, trip by Jack Miller: “Many riders think they are princesses”. Are you only angry with Marquez?

His Ktm it was the only bike capable of breaking the excessive power Ducati, which in the German GP he placed 8 of his drivers in the first 9 places. In the middle, in fact, the only one Jack Miller, finished sixth at the finish line. An order of arrival that has exacerbated the biggest problem of the MotoGp 2023: the lack of moto competitive, who are able to maintain the performance level of the Borgo Panigale red. Miller, however, is not there and if the takes with his colleagues: “The pilots are get paid for driving. Instead here many think they are princesses and they do nothing but complain of motorcycles”. A broadside.

The direct attack by the Australian after the match was read by many as a criticism of the decision by Marc Marquez not to compete in the Sunday grand prix at Sachsenring: the Spaniard raised the white flag after 5 falls in just one weekend. A legitimate choice, given the enormous difficulties of Honda it seems undriveable: three other riders of the Japanese manufacturer, Pol Espargarò, Mir e Rins, are stopped due to injury. Marquez complained about the bike, but mostly explained that he no longer intends take risks and driving to the limit: finally, one might say, given the too many accidents he’s been involved in this season.

Miller therefore forgets that to date his KTM actually seems to be the only bike capable of competing with the Ducati. But his criticism goes further and doesn’t just concern Marquez, but a certain way of behaving among the new generation of riders: “The Ducatis are doing well at the moment, nobody questions that. But that wasn’t always the case. We will reach them. We are the only ones who don’t complain about our bikes. Indeed, we try to do something for the problems we have. The others they throw tantrums and repeat that their bike she’s a s**t. So it is too easyMiller said. Which he then added: “The truth is that many pilots when they arrived they demanded their men, distorting the squads, but now they appear fot***i and no one wants to do anything more than say their own bike is undriveable”. In short, Miller reminds everyone that motorcycles should not only be ridden in competitions, but also develop e improve away from the spotlight.

