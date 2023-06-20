The brother of the murdered Anastasia in Greece announced | Info

Adrian Rubinski said that he would like to get hold of the killer of his sister Anastasia Rubinski, who was found strangled after a week-long search.

The brother of the hotel worker who was found dead and wrapped in a sheet he wants “10 minutes” with the killer to “finish” him. Anastasija Rubinjska, 27, was found strangled on the island of Kos after Greek police searched for her for a week, before making a grim discovery.

This 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed after she disappeared on Monday, on June 12, and her body was found a kilometer from the home of a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man. He has since been arrested, and the police have confirmed that it is the body of Rubinjska, a hotel employee who worked with her Polish boyfriend in the tourist town of Marmaris.

Police also named their suspect, Salahuddin S, who appeared in court and denied all the charges brought against him. Adrian Rubinsky, Anastasia’s brother, has since said he would only need “10 minutes” with the suspect because he would like to “meet this man” and “finish him myself,” the Daily Mail reported.

He said: “I’d like ten minutes to meet this man and finish him off myself. I certainly don’t think it’s accidental. I can’t say anything else. Let justice be done. The people who did this must be punished as they deserve. I hope her murder will be a warning to other girls when they are in other countries to watch their friends and be more careful.”

“She was a young woman who had many dreams, she loved to travel and she dreamed of becoming a model. She was with her partner for 13 years. They traveled together but did not think of getting married.” Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has since confirmed that he has “ordered an investigation” into the case, which will be handed over to the Wrocław District Prosecutor’s Office. He added: “Prosecutors will immediately ask Greek investigators to provide evidence.”

