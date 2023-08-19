Home » The Director General of the Police Forces issues a decision to notify officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers to the heads of police units in the unaffected states
by admin
Sudani Net:

The Police Press Office announced a decision by the Director General of the Police Forces, the Acting Minister of Interior, directed to all officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers in the Sudanese police forces.

The office said that the Director General of the Police Forces and the Minister of Interior in charge of human rights police Lieutenant General Khaled Hassan Mohieddin issued a decision to notify all officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the police forces to the heads of units and states not affected by the war, and to be informed of this by the police heads of the states within two weeks of its date.

