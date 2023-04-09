Electronic flag – Rabat The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation issued its penalties against some of the professional national championship clubs in its first and second divisions, for the 21st round.

And it remains among the most prominent of these disciplinary decisions, those that were issued after the events that took place in the derby match between Raja and Wydad Athletic.

According to The requirements of Article 86 of the Code of Discipline.

Al-Rajaa Sports Club was fined 50,000 dirhams for using artificial meteors by its fans, which led to a temporary halt to the match, and 5,000 dirhams for throwing projectiles at its fans on the field, in accordance with the requirements of Article 105 of the Disciplinary Code.

The green team was also fined 2,000 dirhams for its players receiving 7 warnings and 3 expulsions, in accordance with the requirements of Article 89 of the Disciplinary Law, and repairing the damage to the Mohammed V sports complex, in accordance with the requirements of Article 105 of the Disciplinary Law.

As for the Wydad Sports Team, it was decided to suspend its player, Taha Mourid, for two matches, one of which is suspended, and fined him an amount of 3000 dirhams, in accordance with the requirements of Article 85 of the Disciplinary Law, as well as a fine of 2000 dirhams for his players receiving 6 warnings and expulsion, in accordance with the requirements of Article 89 of the Law. discipline.

And in the Olympic Khouribga match against Morocco Sports Fassi, it was decided to arrest Mr. Mohamed Didi, a technical framework for the Olympic Khouribga team, for one match and fine him 20 thousand dirhams, in accordance with the requirements of Article 86 of the Disciplinary Code, and to arrest the player Bilal Oudghiri, for one match, in accordance with the requirements of Article 85 of the Discipline code.

While it was decided to fine Olympique Khouribga an amount of 25,000 dirhams, for the use of artificial meteors by its fans, with the registration of the case of recidivism, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 105 and 77 of the Disciplinary Code.

Regarding Al-Nahda Al-Borakani sports match against Al-Salem sports youth, the committee issued its decision to fine Al-Nahda Al-Borakani sports an amount of 25,000 dirhams, for the use of artificial meteors by its fans with the registration of the case of recidivism, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 105 and 77 of the Disciplinary Code.

As for the second professional tournament, the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee were as follows:

+ The match of the Sports Association of Slaoui and Sarea Oued Zam:

– The Al-Salawi Sports Association fined an amount of 15 thousand dirhams for storming its fans on the field, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 105 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code;

– A fast team was fined an amount of 1,500 dirhams for its players receiving 5 warnings, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 89 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code;

+ Youth Atlas Khenifra match and Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi:

– Atlas Khenifra youth were fined 15,000 dirhams for the use of artificial meteors by their fans, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 105 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code;

A fine of 15,000 dirhams was issued to the Islamic Al-Wajdi Union for the use of artificial meteors by its fans, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 105 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code.

+ Youssoufia Berrechid and Wydad Athletic team match in Temara:

The arrest of Ayoub Bouzidi, player of Youssoufia Berrechid, for one interview, in accordance with the requirements of Article 53.2 of the Disciplinary Code.

+ The match between Al-Ittifaq Sportive Marrakech and Al-Nahda Athletic Zmamra:

Rachid Ait Hammou, the Marrakech Sports Ettifaq player, was arrested for four matches, two of which were suspended, and he was fined 2,500 dirhams, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 53.2; 95; 72 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code.

+ The match between Moroccan Setad and Raja Beni Mellal:

Setad Al-Maghribi was fined 1,500 dirhams for obtaining 4 warnings, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 89 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code.

Hamza Samali, the Moroccan Setad player, was arrested for four matches, two of which were suspended, and he was fined 1,500 dirhams, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 85 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code.

Yassin Al-Obaidi, Raja Beni Mellal player, was arrested for four matches, two of which were suspended, and he was fined 1,500 dirhams, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 85 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code.

The match between Wydad Athletic Fez and Chabab Benguerir:

Wydad Athletic Fassi was fined 15,000 dirhams for the use of artificial meteors by its fans, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 105 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code;

Wydad Athletic Fassi fined 1,500 dirhams for its players receiving 4 warnings and expulsions, in accordance with the requirements of Articles 89 and 51 of the Disciplinary Code.