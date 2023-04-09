Home Technology Tronsmart T7 buy cheap from 39€ (04/2023)
Technology

Tronsmart T7 buy cheap from 39€ (04/2023)

by admin
Tronsmart T7 buy cheap from 39€ (04/2023)

The Tronsmart T7 has been a long time coming for 5 years. After this time you get a 360° speaker with enough power and battery life to get through a day on the go.

best price! You can get the speaker on Geekbuying.com thanks Couponwith delivery from an EU warehouse for 35,99 € on offer.

The Tronsmart T7 is the late successor to the Tronsmart T6, which was a real insider tip at the time. After 5 years, however, the Tronsmart T7 has to cope with much larger competition in order to build on the old successes. The speaker can be ordered for a price 39,31€ on Geekbuying.com

Tronsmart T7 360° Bluetooth speaker size

Tronsmart T7
driver 30 Watt
connectivity options Bluetooth 5.3, micoSD
battery pack 7,4 V/2000 mAh
Features IPX7, TWS function, LED lighting
Mass weight 216 x 78 mm, 930g

A modern 360° loudspeaker

The Tronsmart T7 has one Size of 216 x 78 mm and a weight of 930g. All in all, the whole speaker makes a modern, cool impression. To fit into 2022 as well, Tronsmart has one LED ring in the speaker installed.

Tronsmart T7 speaker with rubber feet

The controls are on the front and the volume control has been thought of, because it was placed on top surrounded by the lighting. Furthermore, the whole speaker is dust and water protected after IPX7.

Tronsmart T7 360° Bluetooth speaker LED lighting

Good equipment

In terms of equipment, the speaker is well positioned. That’s how Tronsmart installed right away 3 drivers, two tweeters and one wooferand together the speakers have an output of 30 watts.

The speaker is powered by a 7.4 V/2000 mAh starken Akku. This should be for a term of up to 12 hours without LED lighting, when the lighting is switched on the runtime is reduced to approx. 7 hours. The Bluetooth box is charged via USB-C.

The music comes over Bluetooth 5.3 or about one microSD card slot on the speaker. With Bluetooth, you rely on the profiles AAC and SBC.

Tronsmart T7 360° Bluetooth Speaker Drivers and Assemblies

Lots of features

The range of functions of the Tronsmart T7 is slightly above the average that is otherwise known from cheaper speakers.

Tronsmart T7 control panel

You get next to the standards like one TWS function one app control, in the one different music modes (like 3D, classic, rock, etc.) and also the possibility Tronsmart’s own SoundPulse technology to activate. There is also an equalizer in the app so that you can make your own sound settings.

Tronsmart T7 360° Bluetooth Lautsprecher App

Test reports / experiences / opinions

On paper, Tronsmart does everything right with the T7. The value for money is also impressive. With the right offer, the speaker is in the same price range as the JBL Go 3. Only here you get a significantly larger speaker with more power for your money. Only a test and time will tell if Tronsmart can repeat the success of the Tonsmart T6.

See also  Microsoft's "Century Empire 2: Definitive Edition" and "Century Empire 4" Officially Announced: Coming to Xbox in 2023 | XFastest News

You may also like

Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale: Now up...

Alice 3 basically cancelled- American McGee out of...

The 7 best fitness trackers 2023 in comparison

This is the true soundbar king

Wind turbines from 165 euros: This is why...

Vivo X Flip thin folding machine exposed!The concept...

films, series and programs to see on April...

How to turn off automatic Wi-Fi on iPhone?...

Only one signature is missing: When will the...

Magenta T Phone Pro, Sonos Era 300 und...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy