The Tronsmart T7 has been a long time coming for 5 years. After this time you get a 360° speaker with enough power and battery life to get through a day on the go.

The Tronsmart T7 is the late successor to the Tronsmart T6, which was a real insider tip at the time. After 5 years, however, the Tronsmart T7 has to cope with much larger competition in order to build on the old successes. The speaker can be ordered for a price 39,31€ on Geekbuying.com

Tronsmart T7 driver 30 Watt connectivity options Bluetooth 5.3, micoSD battery pack 7,4 V/2000 mAh Features IPX7, TWS function, LED lighting Mass weight 216 x 78 mm, 930g

A modern 360° loudspeaker

The Tronsmart T7 has one Size of 216 x 78 mm and a weight of 930g. All in all, the whole speaker makes a modern, cool impression. To fit into 2022 as well, Tronsmart has one LED ring in the speaker installed.

The controls are on the front and the volume control has been thought of, because it was placed on top surrounded by the lighting. Furthermore, the whole speaker is dust and water protected after IPX7.

Good equipment

In terms of equipment, the speaker is well positioned. That’s how Tronsmart installed right away 3 drivers, two tweeters and one wooferand together the speakers have an output of 30 watts.

The speaker is powered by a 7.4 V/2000 mAh starken Akku. This should be for a term of up to 12 hours without LED lighting, when the lighting is switched on the runtime is reduced to approx. 7 hours. The Bluetooth box is charged via USB-C.

The music comes over Bluetooth 5.3 or about one microSD card slot on the speaker. With Bluetooth, you rely on the profiles AAC and SBC.

Lots of features

The range of functions of the Tronsmart T7 is slightly above the average that is otherwise known from cheaper speakers.

You get next to the standards like one TWS function one app control, in the one different music modes (like 3D, classic, rock, etc.) and also the possibility Tronsmart’s own SoundPulse technology to activate. There is also an equalizer in the app so that you can make your own sound settings.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

On paper, Tronsmart does everything right with the T7. The value for money is also impressive. With the right offer, the speaker is in the same price range as the JBL Go 3. Only here you get a significantly larger speaker with more power for your money. Only a test and time will tell if Tronsmart can repeat the success of the Tonsmart T6.