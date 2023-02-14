Original title: The youth love movie “So Many Years” releases the film blockbuster Zhang Xincheng and Sun Qian’s “couple files” with eyes drawn

Sohu Entertainment News On February 14th, the youth love movie “So Many Years” directed by Ji Zhuqing and starring Zhang Xincheng and Sun Qian released the 18-square Valentine’s Day film blockbuster. With the unique texture of the film, the love between the two The atmosphere of first love is heart-pounding. At the shooting scene, Zhang Xincheng stared at Sun Qian affectionately, and Sun Qian thoughtfully arranged Zhang Xincheng’s coat. Even when they were waiting for the scene, the two secretly held hands, as inseparable as a couple in a passionate relationship. The movie “So Many Years” has been officially announced to be released on May 20.

The small action clips of the two interacting at the shooting scene, the atmosphere of the couple makes the heart beat faster, Zhang Xincheng made a small plan to make Sun Qian fall into his arms, and Sun Qian thoughtfully wiped Zhang Xincheng’s lips and tidied his coat; while waiting for the shooting , Sun Qian leaned on Zhang Xincheng’s body, put one arm around Zhang Xincheng’s neck, and secretly held his hand with the other. The couples are fighting and caring about each other, which makes people call the heart-pounding atmosphere of these two people not like a show. The CP feeling is really too metaphysical, and some CP fans “helplessly” sighed: “I didn’t want to drink, but But now I’m really crazy!”

The movie "So Many Years" will meet the audience on May 20, 2023.