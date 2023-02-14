It’s Valentine’s Day, and no doubt many of you have plans with your significant other because of that. Well, cancel them and instead turn your attention to the brand new game behind Ninja Gaiden.

The title is called Wanted: Dead, from a developer made up of a group of industry veterans (many of whom worked on the Ninja Gaiden series), and is conceived as a hack and slash that requires players to defeat hordes of criminals who have taken over Hong Kong, all These are all part of the Zombie Unit. police squad. As for how the team got the name, let’s just say that death isn’t exactly the enemy in this title.

There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’ll be jumping into Wanted: Dead on today’s episode of GR Live, with our very own Rebeca hosting and playing the first hour of the bloody title.

Join Rebeca on the GR Live homepage to capture the chaos unfolding.