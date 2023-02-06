The ceremony will take place on the weekend of August 11-13 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will retire the number 34 worn by the historic Mexican left-handed pitcher Fernando Valenzuela this Major League season, the team announced at the traditional festival with its fans.

The retirement of Valenzuela’s number will take place on the weekend of August 11-13, in a celebration that has been called ‘Fernandomanía’, as the process of spectacular mastery developed by the stellar pitcher in his time with the Dodgers was called.

On that weekend, in which the Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies, a special ceremony will be held on Friday the 11th, on Saturday the 12th collectible dolls will be delivered and on Sunday the 13th they will conclude with the delivery of replicas of the champion ring of the 1981 World Series, which Valenzuela won with the Los Angeles team.

“To be part of a group that includes so many legends is a great honor,” Valenzuela said of the retirement of the number he wore on his back with the Dodgers.

The 62-year-old former pitcher was happy for those who have followed his career.

“They are going to be very excited to know that my number 34 will be retired,” said Valenzuela, who will join Pee Wee Reese (1), Tommy Lasorda (2), Duke Snider (4), Gil Hodges (14), Jim Gilliam (19), Don Sutton (20), Walter Alston (24), Sandy Koufax (32), Roy Campanella (39), Jackie Robinson (42) and Don Drysdale (53), as the former players with their number retired in the franchise .

The Mexican, who made the launch of honor in the All-Star Game last season, held at Dodger Stadium, played eleven seasons with the flannel of the Los Angeles-based team.

In this tour, the Mexican went 141-116, with a 3.31 earned run percentage, in 331 appearances on the mound.

Valenzuela achieved a great season in 1981, winning the Rookie of the Year award and the American League Cy Young, after going 13-7, with a 2.48 ERA, while leading the most of the circuits in starts made (25 ), complete games (11), shutouts (8), innings pitched (192.1) and strikeouts (180), in addition to winning the World Series at just 20 years old.

In his historic career with the Dodgers, Valenzuela attended six consecutive All-Star Games (1981-1986) and won two Silver Sluggers (1981 and 1983) as the best hitter among National League pitchers.

EFE

