The Dragon Boat Festival holiday meets the “quasi-summer” double “strength” in many scenic spots in Zhejiang-Chinanews.com

Camping in Anji Ancient City National Archaeological Site Park Photo by Jiang Chengcheng

Chinanews.com, Hangzhou, June 23, title: The Dragon Boat Festival holiday meets the “quasi-summer vacation” and multiple scenic spots in Zhejiang double “strength”

Reporter Xie Panpan

The Dragon Boat Festival in 2023 is “long overdue”, 19 days later than last year. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year, a number of folk cultural activities were carried out in various places, and the festival was lively and lively. Many scenic spots in Zhejiang chose to promote the “big army” of summer trips-student groups in advance.

According to public information from all over Zhejiang, the second semester (this semester) of the 2022 school year in Hangzhou will end on July 4, 2023, and the summer vacation will start on July 5; Summer vacation; the summer vacation of Wenzhou City and Jinhua City will start on July 3; the summer vacation of Shaoxing City will be from July 4 to August 31.

As the Dragon Boat Festival holiday approaches the summer vacation, many scenic spots in Zhejiang have also begun to “strive” to target student groups.

On June 22, the summer launching ceremony of Ningbo Fantawild’s trendy play season was held in Fantawild Oriental Heritage Park. From now until August 31, Ningbo Fantawild Double Park will open the “white + black” mode. Fantawild Oriental Heritage and Fantawild Dongfang Yuxiao launched the Splashing Water, Electric Music Festival and Cyberpunk Rhapsody Festival respectively, creating a refreshing and pleasant summer place for students.

On the first day of the event, Ningbo Fantawild Oriental Heritage has prepared more than ten kinds of wonderful and special activities, so that tourists can experience the coolness of summer in the park.

During the following summer vacation, tourists can also play classic themed projects here: feel the magnificence of the prehistoric land in “Nuwa Mending the Sky”; follow Xiong Da and Xiong Er to defend the forest in “Fairy Tale Theater”; Experience the great journey of the legendary ship in “Zhi Yuan Zhi Yuan”; relive the glorious years of passion in “Years Are Like Songs”.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, students and their parents visited Ningbo Fantawild Scenic Spot Photo courtesy of Ningbo Fantawild

June is also the season for students to graduate. This year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday coincides with the end of the college entrance examination and high school entrance examination, and many scenic spots are also facing a “graduation trip” where students after the college entrance examination and high school entrance examination gather together.

Flick your sleeves, wear a light crown, and stroll through the field of flowers; visit Zhang County, learn from the past and present, and travel through the millennium civilization. On the occasion of graduation, Anji Ancient City National Archaeological Site Park in Huzhou, Zhejiang invites students to have a poetic encounter with national style.

Anji Ancient City National Archaeological Site Park has launched activities such as Songlin Tiandi · 2023 Graduation Season Camping Festival, Prosperity · 2023 Ancient City Graduation Banquet, Spark Future · 2023 Graduation Campfire Party, Only This Green · 2023 Ancient Style Hanfu Show and other activities. The courteous reception draws a successful conclusion to the youth graduation season of young people.

According to the person in charge of Anji Ancient City National Archaeological Site Park, during the event period from June 25th to July 15th, girls staying in the Jiumu Songfeng Park during the graduation season camping festival will be given an ancient style of Hanfu, and they can experience it for free when they stay in the Longshanyi Hotel in the park Antique Hanfu.

At the same time, there are also scenic spots in Zhejiang that have announced free tickets for college entrance examination and high school entrance examination candidates. For example, the Xiandu National Scenic Spot in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province will allow students participating in the 2023 summer high school and high school entrance examinations to enter the country in August with their admission tickets and valid ID cards. Before the 31st, enjoy the preferential treatment of Xiandu Scenic Area for free tickets and free scenic delivery tickets. (over)