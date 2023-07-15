The dream of repowering the Basic Hospital of Alausí begins to come true

ALAUSIA

On the morning of Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the auditorium of the Municipal Gad of the Alausí canton, the socialization of the repowering project of the new Basic Hospital in the sector was carried out.

The dream of the Alauseños begins to come true, after the first authority Remigio Roldan held a meeting in the municipality theater with various authorities, including: José Avilés, health zone 3 coordinator; councilor Eduardo Llerena; Daniel Villacrés, political chief; Rogelio Morales, representative of the civic citizen committee; Johana Castro, zonal infrastructure specialist, health personnel and citizens. The main objective of this socialization was to make the public aware of the start of construction of this work that will help generate sources of income for the people of Alauso, as stressed by the mayor Remigio Roldan, in the words of welcome and socialization of him. “I want to thank God and those who accompany us, for Alausí in these hard times it is good to mention that a dream from years ago is beginning to come true, also with the start of this construction sources of income will be opened for the Alauseño, because I am sure who is in charge of this work will hire personnel belonging to the canton “, he concluded.

For his part, José Avilés, zonal health coordinator 3, announced the progress of the repowering work of the Basic Hospital, “it is an obligation for us to make them participants and aware of the works that have been carried out and those that will be carried out in the road, this work belongs to those who fought to make these ideas come true, this is the first meeting that we hold to share the progress of the repowering of the new Basic Hospital of Alausí. For this reason, I must indicate that the Hospital has been operating in a patrimonial-type infrastructure for more than 70 years, therefore, the new building will respect the identity of the patrimonial building and, at the same time, it will be integrated into the “Repowered Hospital Complex,” said Avilés.

According to the versions obtained in this first meeting, the repowering and construction of this new building will benefit more than 50,000 inhabitants with a total construction area of ​​15,585.51 m2. The building will provide hospital services for outpatient, emergency, rehabilitation, pharmacy, surgical center, obstetric center, hospitalization, laundry, kitchen, sterilization machine house, laboratory imaging, surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, among others. The investment in this new hospital will be 29 million dollars, however, only an advance of 14 million has been obtained to start the construction and supervision of the work, Avilés affirmed.

