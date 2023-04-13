The political parties members of the Dynamique Mgr Kpodzro (DMK) now operate under a new name: Dynamique pour la Majorité du Peuple (DMP). This news means that the prelate has withdrawn his anointing from this movement born on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. Read the full press release made public to this effect:

THE DYNAMICS FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE PEOPLE (DMP) IS BORN!

The political parties and associations formerly members of the DMK are pleased to announce to the Togolese people the creation on April 10, 2023, of a new coalition called the Dynamics for the Majority of the People (DMP).

The creation of the Dynamics for the Majority of the People (DMP) responds to the desire of the patriarch not to go to the elections with a coalition that bears his name. It also responds to the need and the will of the members of the Conference of Presidents to give themselves the means to organize themselves and mobilize the people with a view to satisfying the points of demands contained in the introductory declaration of the press conference of the DMK of March 31 in order to create favorable conditions for the holding of inclusive, transparent and democratic legislative elections.

The DMP undertakes to tirelessly pursue the fight for the release of all political prisoners, the return of political exiles, in particular Monsignor Philippe Fanoko Kpodzro, Tikpi Atchadam and the others, and the obtaining of conditions of inclusiveness and transparency of the next legislative elections in Togo.

The DMP calls on the people to mobilize alongside it to make the next legislative elections the opportunity for the second round of the electoral revolution that began on February 22, 2020, thus materializing the alternation at the top of the Togolese State.

The next watchwords will follow.

Done in Lomé, April 10, 2023. The Conference of Presidents of the DMP