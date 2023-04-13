Home Entertainment Cacho Garay was arrested for possession of weapons after his wife’s complaint
The couple of the Mendoza comedian Cacho Garay denounced him for gender violence and sexual abuseafter thirteen years of love and work relationship in common. This afternoon, he was arrested by gun possession, some of them fire, after a raid by the Mendoza Police in a house in the city of Luján de Cuyo.

According to the data that transpired, the Police found in that house two shotguns, two rifles and a compressed gas pistol, whose possession would not be authorized. In addition, a machete and a large ax were seized.

The operation took place in a property located on Calle 20 de Septiembre.

The accused was transferred by the uniformed officers to a police station to give a statement and, in a timely manner, present the documentation of those weapons. Garay was made available to prosecutor Daniel Carniello.

The complaint to Cacho Garay from his wife

The presentation it was made last sundaywhen Cacho Garay and his wife They staged a strong discussion at the Eleton Resort and Spa hotel in Villa Carlos Pazwhere the two were staying for the tour that the comedian starred in.

The details of the complaint Veronica Bracamontefiled before the Justice of Cordoba where the event occurred and before his pair of Mendoza where they live, indicates that the girl experiences situations of violence and abuse from the beginning of the relationship.

In her statement, she postulates that Garay “has weapons” and that “he does not let me manage my money or have my own property; It doesn’t let me work with other people either.”. He noted, among other things, that the artist threw glasses of water in his face, slapped him and pulled his hair.

While also indicating that she was “forced to have sexual relations with him and with other people, in which he participated by watching.”

At the moment, Bracamonte is in a shelter for people who suffer from gender violence and does not want to return homewhere Garay remains.

“I’m going to kill you”: Cacho Garay’s threat against his partner

As indicated José Manuel Fitz, lawyer for Verónica Bracamontethe comedian too he would have threatened his partner through telephone messages. In them, Garay tells him that “I’m going to kill you, I don’t mind going to jail” and points out that he has “judge friends” to avoid going to jail.

Fitz signaled that the complainant “is extremely shocked. She is practically a destroyed woman: she does not eat, she does not sleep, she does not have economic independence and she does not have her house » concluded the lawyer.

_ With information from Argentine News


