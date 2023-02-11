Home News ‘The Economist’ qualifies Gustavo Petro and calls him “volatile”
“Some detect narcissistic and megalomaniac traits. He is intelligent, as he says several times in his autobiography, but he can also be opinionated. His personal behavior is erratic: sometimes he arrives hours late or does not arrive at official events,” the article highlighted in a section.

In the same sense, he also questioned what will happen in the country when Petro feels “frustrated.”

“A big fear is how you will react if you get frustrated. In these circumstances, the reflex of the populist is to lash out against institutional restrictions. Colombia’s political institutions and traditions are quite solid”, added ‘The Economist’.

Among the issues that the publication also analyzed, in addition to Total Peace, there is the decarbonization of the economy and the controversial health reform that is expected to be filed by the National Government this Monday, February 13 in an event that Gustavo Petro Urrego will lead in person.

