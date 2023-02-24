The reality of the school The Libano, an unfortunate situation becomes with the passing of days, the education and lives of children is at risk, taking into account that what had been agreed with the endowment of the institution, was stagnant. Well, this project was contracted in the 2018by Raphael Martinez former mayor of the city, who had an amount of 8,500 million and Mayor Virna Johnson, added at the time 1.5 billionto arrive at a total of 10,000 million pesos.

They denounce the poor condition of the facilities and the electricity does not work in the institution.

Likewise, the institution was inaugurated last year for the month of March, during electoral times, it was received by the administration, they carried out the inauguration and delivery still without being finished; At the moment, it has a substation electricalwhich helps them to obtain a little light, due to the connection that they managed to have from Santa Cruz neighborhood, sometimes, they have to resort to a power plant and the bathrooms are in poor condition.



They denounce the poor condition of the facilities and the electricity does not work in the institution.

“How did we start report One day before going to class, they decided to improvise with the desks and wall fans; even so, the childrenthey keep complaining because the light is not enough to keep them on,” said the Deputy Molina.



They denounce the poor condition of the facilities and the electricity does not work in the institution.

On the other hand, he stressed that the laboratory area and the systems area, It is in total confinement, without endowments; Well, the district president decided to make the edition for weapons in parking lots and has not prioritized the improvements of the Institution.



They denounce the poor condition of the facilities and the electricity does not work in the institution.

“Drug addicts threw stones until they broke the school windows, they took several briefcases y kids school utensils, today to date, I denounced before the District Comptrollerin the company of the parents, emphasizing the endowment that does not have a contract, as well as how the children are going to enroll without the hiring of the same, they are just going to improvise, they sent the Departmental administration, without knowing today, which school in the department they left without desk to be able to get out of trouble.”, said Elizabeth Molina.