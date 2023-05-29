The emotional victory dedicated to Ocha Rosado

When there is a special reason, expressions of love and gratitude are immediate. The actions touch the hearts of those who become protagonists of unique moments that can never be forgotten.

These emotions were experienced this Saturday afternoon, at the Alfonso López de Valledupar airport, at the time of the reception of the 50 athletes who represented Cesar at the Fides Ibero-American Olympics, held in Bogotá, whose delegation included Daniel Bornacelly, a swimmer who she achieved a silver medal, which she dedicated to her great friend, the well-remembered Rosa Rosado.



With tears in his eyes, Daniel thanked the reception, paying special attention to the delegation of the Rosado family, headed by Alba Rosa, daughter of Ocha Rosado, who in a gesture of gratitude for the love shown to her mother, offered her a warm tribute that he sealed with a garland of pink flowers that he placed around his neck, as a symbol of the greatness of a woman who supported him even in his difficult moments while alive.



“Dani is with all my love, with the same love that my mother had for you, count on us, we support you in everything you undertake. He has the entire Rosado family”, was Alba Rosa’s message to this great human being and athlete.



In turn, Daniel replied: “I feel very happy and these medals are a gift for your mom who is in heaven. Thank you for so much affection, appreciation and love.



Daniel Bornacell, works in the Social Policy Office of the Government of Cesar, from where he defends the rights of people with disabilities, honoring his humanitarian skills and his big heart.

He is characterized by a big smile, his gestures of happiness are unmatched, but even more so his ability to show love to the people around him, just as he did with our remembered Ocha Rosado, who surely sent a flash of roses from heaven. , as a blessing to this great man who is an example for all today.

Related