Home » FAES locates a 18S terrorist in Cabañas – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

FAES locates a 18S terrorist in Cabañas – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
FAES locates a 18S terrorist in Cabañas – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The members of the Armed Forces located Alber Javier Muñoz, alias “Popeye”, in the Miranda de Ilobasco neighborhood, Cabañas.

According to the authorities, this subject tried to erase his tattoos alluding to the 18S criminal structure; to avoid capture, however, he was unable to escape the Gang War.

This criminal will be handed over to the National Civil Police, to be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups.

“We continue to fight criminal structures, for the safety of honest Salvadorans,” said FAES.

See also  Xi Jinping's visit to Russia surpasses Mao Zedong's visit to Stalin - RFI - Radio France Internationale

You may also like

Kullamaa is preparing for Tobias’s 150th birthday

After 20 years, Chocó returns to national basketball...

Pnrr, the European Commission recognizes the turning point...

High-quality courses are shared among the three places...

The emotional victory dedicated to Ocha Rosado

Nothing to do for Vasto Basket: Isernia wins...

Government enables 31 shelters due to the increase...

Video: Cinematographic persecution in Bogotá after theft

Verstappen dominates Monte Carlo water race — Formula...

[Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy