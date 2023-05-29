FAES locates a 18S terrorist in Cabañas – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The members of the Armed Forces located Alber Javier Muñoz, alias “Popeye”, in the Miranda de Ilobasco neighborhood, Cabañas.

According to the authorities, this subject tried to erase his tattoos alluding to the 18S criminal structure; to avoid capture, however, he was unable to escape the Gang War.

This criminal will be handed over to the National Civil Police, to be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups.

“We continue to fight criminal structures, for the safety of honest Salvadorans,” said FAES.