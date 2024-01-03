The end of the Paz era in LDU, the most successful project in Ecuadorian football

NATIONAL.-

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) is facing the end of a successful era currently led by Esteban Paz. This change comes after a period that has witnessed historic milestones for the team and national football.

Esteban Paz says goodbye with the fifth South American Cup and the 12th national star.

Although it was known that the Special Football Commission would conclude its mandate in January 2024, surprisingly, the majority of LDU shareholders have decided not to renew this management team, opting for a new direction. The news has generated uncertainty and discomfort in the fans of the King of Cups; The management of the Paz has been fundamental in the success of the club. Marcelo Dotti, a partner at LDU, shared his perspective in a video on his YouTube channel, emphasizing that “there is no going back in the partners’ decision, Esteban Paz’s time in the League is over.” He highlighted the role of President Isaac Álvarez, president of the LDU Club (a trusted man of Rodrigo Paz and at the time a partner and friend of Esteban Paz), in strengthening the club’s finances and questioned the lack of clarity in the financial balances, underlining that Transparency will be requested. Despite economic considerations, the Paz era leaves a legacy that has so far been unsurpassed in Ecuadorian football. With five international titles and the most recent national championship, LDU has reached unprecedented moments under his leadership. The challenge for those taking on the new roles will be to maintain and exceed this level of success. The editorial staff of Diario Los Andes spoke with a member of the next management team that will take office in February. He mentioned that they are prepared with trained professionals in each area to guarantee the continuity of the success of the university team. “We are aware of the challenges we will face this season, and our objective is clear: we want to win everything. The fans can be calm; “Our first objective is the South American Cup Winners’ Cup.” LDU members are expected to speak in a general assembly to define the direction of the university team. The transition represents an opportunity for renewal and continued growth of the largest team in Ecuadorian soccer.