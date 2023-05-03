The end of the postwar period and the reconfiguration of power: Walter Fagoaga

The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke this Tuesday on the Platform program about the end of the postwar period in El Salvador and the way in which power has been reconfigured in said transition.

In said change, Fagoaga indicated that the ARENA party presented itself as a traditional defender of oligarchic power, while the FMLN did not leave its contradictions of 5 political-military organizations that make up a single force, also marking a dispute between both parties for 30 years after the signing of the peace accords.

Currently, “One of the great challenges for the country is public security, neither the ARENA party nor the FMLN managed to combat this problem, making El Salvador the most dangerous in the world“considered the sociologist.

Subsequently, the parties entered into a crisis, a situation that not only happened in the country, but also in the world, since for Fagoaga internal democracy has no relevance, and people go out to vote because there is a consensus.

“In 2019, with the victory of Nayib Bukele in the presidency marks the end of the postwar period and the beginning of a new political stage”stressed the sociologist.