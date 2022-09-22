(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The epidemic situation in Guizhou is improving and the epidemic situation in Suining, Sichuan is on the rise

China News Agency, Beijing, September 22. Comprehensive news: China‘s National Health and Medical Commission announced on the 22nd that there were 165 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 21st, of which 51 were imported from abroad and 114 were local. There were 610 new asymptomatic infections, including 98 imported cases and 512 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 21st, there are 3,183 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 248,809 confirmed cases. There are 577 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 23,578 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The epidemic situation in Guizhou is improving, and Bijie strictly prevents the spread and spillover of the epidemic

On the 21st, there were 626 new cases of local infections (confirmed + asymptomatic) in mainland China, involving 20 provinces. Among them, 114 cases were confirmed locally, from 10 provinces: 42 in Guizhou, 41 in Sichuan, 13 in Tibet, 7 in Heilongjiang, and 6 provinces including Ningxia and Henan each had less than 5 new cases.

There were 512 new cases of local asymptomatic infections that day, distributed in 18 provinces: 143 in Tibet, 134 in Guizhou, 109 in Heilongjiang, 26 in Sichuan, 19 in Hubei, 15 in Guangxi and Ningxia, 10 in Tianjin, 10 in Xinjiang, 10 provinces including Henan each increased by a single digit.

On the 21st, Guizhou Province added 42 local confirmed cases (16 cases in Guiyang City, 26 cases in Bijie City), 134 cases of asymptomatic infections (61 cases in Guiyang City, 73 cases in Bijie City), and the number of local infections increased for 9 consecutive days. It ranks first among all provinces in mainland China, but it has declined for 4 consecutive days. As of 24:00 on the 21st, a total of 1,660 local infections have been reported in Guiyang, and there are nearly 1,400 local infections in Bijie.

According to reports, the number of daily infections in Guiyang has been declining in recent days, and the risk of the spread of the epidemic has been effectively controlled. A few days ago, Guiyang City has resumed normal production and life order in an orderly manner with counties as the unit. The local official said that the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Bijie is severe and complicated. It is necessary to strengthen regional closure and control, strict static management, and constantly build a strict line of defense for group prevention and control. It is necessary to attack key points, fully mobilize, and resolutely prevent the epidemic from spilling over and spreading within the region.

The epidemic situation in Suining, Sichuan is on the rise, and many places in Ningxia strengthen social control

As the overall situation of the current round of the epidemic in Sichuan Province is gradually improving, the first case of the current round of epidemic appeared in Suining City on the 20th. On the 21st, Suining City added 11 local confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic infections, and a total of 22 local infections have been reported in the past two days.

Suining City announced on the 22nd that the epidemic has spread to many places in Suining City. The gene sequencing results of case 1 showed that it was Omicron BA.2.76. Compared with the previous strains spread in Chengdu, Nanchong, Yibin, Neijiang and other places in the province, there was a new mutation site, indicating that this round of epidemic was caused by It is caused by the subclade virus of the new mutant strain of the recent epidemic in other provinces and cities. At present, the epidemic situation in the city is on the rise, the source of infection is still unknown, and there is a high risk of community transmission and epidemic spread.

Ningxia added 4 local confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic infections on the 21st. On the 20th, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which has had no local epidemics for several days, added 4 new cases of local infections, all in Zhongning County, Zhongwei City. A day later, the number of local infected people in Ningxia has increased to 23, and the epidemic has spread to Zhongwei City, Yinchuan City, Wuzhong City, Guyuan City and other places.

According to reports from various places, most of the newly infected people in Ningxia on the 21st were imported from other places, and all epidemic-related areas in the region have strengthened social control. Among them, Yinchuan City has issued a notice to suspend large-scale group activities and take temporary closure measures for closed places during the control period. Yinchuan Hedong International Airport will suspend all transit services from 0:00 on the 22nd; all domestic flights that stop in Yinchuan will not get off the plane unless there are special circumstances during the stopover.

There are more than 100 cases of daily infections in Heilongjiang for two consecutive days. The Jiamusi epidemic is still at risk of transmission

Heilongjiang Province added 7 local confirmed cases and 109 asymptomatic infections on the 21st, and more than 100 local infections have been added for two consecutive days. The above-mentioned infected persons were mainly from Jiamusi City (3+74) and Heihe City (32 asymptomatic cases).

Jiamusi City announced on the 22nd that the epidemic situation in the city has involved multiple communities, there are still new cases in the urban area, the risk of transmission still exists, and the epidemic situation is severe and complicated. At present, most of the infected people in this round of epidemic in the city are asymptomatic. To cut off this source of infection, “silence” is the current preferred measure.

According to reports, the epidemic in Jiamusi City began on September 18, and the epidemic virus was the Omicron BA.5.2 variant. In the past four days, the city has reported a total of 225 local infections. In order to effectively control the spread and spread of the epidemic, Jiamusi City has extended the silent management of the city’s urban areas for 7 days from 5:00 on the 21st.

Heihe City announced on the 22nd that the city found 32 positive infections in the regional nucleic acid test on the 21st. Since September 8, Heihe City has reported a total of 1 confirmed local case and 72 asymptomatic infections. At present, the city’s Aihui District has implemented temporary control. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.