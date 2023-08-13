The escalation of violence in the department of Cauca continues

The disturbances of public order in the department of Cauca continue unabated. In the last few hours, there have been several violent actions against the National Police in the town of El Carmelo, municipality of Cajibío, and in Timba, Buenos Aires. Unfortunately, one of these incidents claimed the life of a sub-intendent.

Photo: Mindefensa

In the township of Timba, located in the municipality of Buenos Aires, in the early hours of this Sunday, an explosive cylinder was detonated near the police station, as a consequence of this explosion, the subintendent José García Gómez, belonging to the Basic Unit of Carabineros, lost his life. Minutes later, there was harassment directed at the officers who were on the scene.

At the same time, in the corregimiento of El Carmelo, a similar incident took place against the police unit, using explosive elements, which generated panic among the residents of the area. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported on this occasion, however, numerous homes suffered considerable material damage as a result of the explosion.

Faced with this growing wave of violence attributed to FARC dissidents, the authorities convened an extraordinary security council, with the purpose of evaluating the situation and adopting new measures in light of this escalation of violence against the public forces. However, the President of the Republic announced on his X account, formerly Twitter, that: “Tomorrow there will be a security council in Cauca where important measures will be taken.

Added to these events are the murder of the three policemen on the road that connects the municipalities of Morales and Suárez, as well as the kidnapping of professional soldier Juan David Estrada Suárez on the Caloto-Santander de Quilichao route.

In turn, the business sector of Cauca reiterated its call to the national government to intervene in the department and prevent more violent acts in this territory.

Through an SOS message, they asked the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, that the territory of Cauca have a greater presence of the public force, and thus prevent the community from continuing in the midst of the capsize

For his part, Defense Minister Iván Velásquez Gómez spoke through his X account, where he expressed: “With a car bomb detonated in Timbo, Buenos Aires, the EMC has just assassinated SI Carmelo José García Gómez. We express our condolences to his family and we reiterate to the Public Force the instruction to confront this criminal organization with all available capabilities.”

“Everything that is happening in Cauca is painful, a department that trusted President Gustavo Petro, but that today is only receiving his back. Yesterday, three uniformed officers were assassinated and today two new attacks against the Public Force left a policeman dead. This, without counting the 14 indigenous leaders who have been assassinated. Please President, I ask you to protect civil society and the Public Force. act. No more complacency,” said Senator David Luna

