Azzurri: 9/9 in Macedonia, Wembley will be played in October – Calcio

From now until the beginning of September, when the next national team meeting is scheduled in Coverciano, it’s not long and this explains how the FIGC cannot afford to waste time in choosing Roberto Mancini’s successor. The break for the national teams will come after the first three days of the championship. This is the blue path.
– Italy are in Group C of the European Qualifiers, where they are currently third with 3 points, level with North Macedonia and behind England who have 12 (but have played 4 games against the Azzurri’s 2) and to Ukraine which has 6.
– Italy’s next matches are scheduled for 9 September on the Macedonian pitch and 12, also in September, at home against Ukraine. The rally is scheduled after the third day of A, which ends on Sunday 3 September. The call-ups, the first from the new coach, should arrive between Friday and Saturday of that weekend.
– In October, Italy will return to the field to face Malta at home on the 14th and for the big match on the 17th against England at Wembley, a rematch of the Euro 2020 final.
– The blue year will end in November with matches on the 17th at home against North Macedonia and on the 20th away against Ukraine.

