the expression of interest for the management of the service is still open. Almost doubled the municipal resources for foster care

SOCIAL POLICIES – Traders can register on SATER until 9 am on Thursday 6 July. Coletti: “Let’s improve the contrast to extreme margins”

An almost doubled credit line, which goes from 20,000 to 35,000 euros, to maximize the responses of the Cold Plan, the reception service for homeless people created from 1 November to 31 May in the 18 places located in the apartments in via XX Settembre 98 in Ferrara.

This is the strategy of the Department of Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara, which has launched, through the Asp, a market survey in order to identify the operators to be invited to the negotiated procedure relating to the management of the reception activity with the Men’s Cold Plan in the period 1 November 2023-31 May 2024.

Interested economic operators still have 5 days to register for the procedure, the deadline is in fact set for 9 am on Thursday 6 July 2023.

“The intent of this passage – explains themunicipal councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti – it is to expand the actions to contrast the most extreme marginalities, in a period, the winter one, where the difficulties of the most deprived people who have no shelter are further exacerbated. The Cold Plan, however, is a measure that goes far beyond mere welfare, setting itself the goal of helping each individual hosted to build a relational network, which tends to be very weak or none due to this type of fragility.

We want to continue to make the framework of actions that we, as an Administration, are realizing more and more capacious.

The almost doubled assignment, in fact, follows the implementation of the PrIns and Inside II projects, which made it possible to set up a take-over desk, at Asp, for people applying to enter the Cold Plan, and to increase by 7 unity the number of places available in ordinary reception and 2 for people with health problems. The attention remains very high”.

The notice is aimed exclusively at acquiring expressions of interest from economic operators operating on the market and the willingness to be invited to present the offer.

Compared to previous assignments, not only has the amount of the potential assignment increased. In this new procedure, in fact, maintenance and utilities are borne by Asp, and the assignment months are seven, while in the previous one, the possibility of renewing the contract for the same period for the following year and a technical extension of six months was envisaged.

Operators who can register must have specific requirements.

In the case of businesses, they must be registered in the Business Register or in the Register of Craft Businesses for activities consistent with those covered by the tender procedure; in the case of cooperatives they must be registered in the Register of Cooperative Companies at the Ministry of Economic Development by the Chamber of Commerce, and if social cooperatives, registered in the Regional Register of social cooperatives pursuant to art. 9 of Law 381/1991 with a corporate purpose compatible with the activities covered by the contract; if they are Third Sector Entities they must be registered in the specific Register.

The tenderer must have successfully managed reception services for frail and/or homeless adults and elderly people similar to those covered by the tender for at least three years in the last five years (from 2018 to 2022).

