In recent days, a video has gone viral in which the representative Miguel Polo Polo, on a visit to the Externado, ends up responding to the confrontations of a student, who is stigmatized as “mamerto”.

The person who made the case visible was Samuel Cáceres, who shared the clip on social networks. “Today he went to the Externado Miguel Polo Polo and when he was debating with a student of arguments he told him he was ‘stupid and stupid’. He also judged his appearance, sneering that the way he dresses and looks is a ‘leftist boss’. Big mouth, classist and careerist, everything that is wrong with politics, ”he wrote.

There have been multiple reactions to the video and criticism has rained down on Miguel Polo Polo. However, in the last hours it was learned that the Student Council of the Externado University Law School rejected what happened in relation to Miguel Polo Polo:

“The event caused outrage not only within the educational community, but also among thousands of people on social networks, who watched how Polo Polo called some students with whom he was arguing stupid or jerks, while emphasizing that this type of person , according to him, they dressed and looked in a common way: “long hair and those clothes””.