Logos Ardens Comiso will be away in Pedara on the ground of Planet Strano Light, last in the standings. On paper, it’s an easy and affordable match, but the team from Comis will have to deal with the absences due to injury of Sara Pace and Michela Noto, whose return is expected next month. In the match lost last Sunday against Saracena Cassiopea, the new coach Francesca Giucastro had to deploy an emergency formation, with some players out of role to make up for the gaps in the staff. The situation will be similarly complex in the match that Ardens will play tomorrow at the Pedara sports hall.

“I am an optimist by nature. I believe in this salvation – comments Francesca Giucastro – we will be in Pedara in emergency training. On paper it is a game within our reach, but in the current situation everything becomes difficult. It is a game to be played and, despite the current difficulty, certainly one to be won».

«The difficulties increase, but we don’t give up – says the president Luca Occhipinti – The team, on a technical level, has good potential. You just need to recover the right mentality to give your best on the playing field. This will be easier when – upon returning from the break – we will be able to have all the athletes available. It was a really difficult year: too many absences and abandonments which unfortunately put the team in difficulty. The management, however, believes in these girls. We will do everything to strengthen the team and complete the workforce. We want to put the team in a position to play at its best in the second round, even if, at this point, it won’t be easy to find the right elements that can truly add value and compensate for absences».