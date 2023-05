Photos by Heinrih Heintalu

At the fairy tale conference held in the balcony hall of the Haapsalu Cultural Center on Friday, a hall full of listeners learned about fairy tales.

This year’s theme of the conference, which takes place every two years, “Stories make you move” was strongly inspired by the all-Estonian year of movement. According to Janne Tenson, one of the organizers of the conference, it didn’t take much time to find the topic. “Moving seemed like the logical choice,” he said.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!