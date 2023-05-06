A personalized support for the cybersecurity of SMEs

Kaspersky announces the Professional Service packages for SMEs, a personalized support to get the most out of corporate cybersecurity resources. From infrastructure and application deployment health checks, to continuous updating, vulnerability and patch management to encryption for portable storage. These packages they help IT teams to manage the “deployment gap” by optimizing protection and maximizing ROI.

More investments

In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity environment, professional services are essential for businesses of all sizes, including SMBs that are under pressure to maximize business efficiency. Small and medium-sized businesses need to focus on their core business while maintaining optimal cybersecurity applications. According to recent research from Kasperky, SMBs expect to increase their IT security budget by up to 14% over the next three years. And the help of professionals to improve the efficiency of cybersecurity is among the investment priorities.

The new packages

Kaspersky’s new packages for SMBs address the most requested cybersecurity needs, namely Assessment, Deployment and Configuration. Also available is the Health Check service which offers 3 levels of protection, the distribution of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Light Agent, Kaspersky Security Center Cloud Console. And more: Kaspersky EDR Optimum and the Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business update. All packages have precise characteristics, predefined scope of work, duration times of the service and more, moreover, all the variables are clarified and agreed at the beginning.

The 5 solutions of the new packages for personalized cybersecurity support

Health Check Service Package. Analysis of customer procedures, audits, health checks, identification of current and potential problems with the customer’s Kaspersky infrastructure, reports and recommendations.

Deploy Service Packages. Create baseline policies, deploy essential Kaspersky applications, deploy protection to an agreed number of customer systems and more.

Upgrade Service Packages. Deployment of the latest version of Kaspersky Security Center, migration of settings and policies from customer-created backups.

Many problems faced

Hard Disk and Removable Drive Encryption Service Package. Configure Authentication Agent and implement full disk encryption on an agreed number of HDDs, portable storage and/or configure file level encryption.

Vulnerability & Patch Management Service Package.Configuring and setting up basic policies, key scenarios and typical situations that administrators will face.

Personalized cybersecurity support

If the customer’s IT team chooses to implement independently Kaspersky software, will still be supported throughout the process. In addition, he will be provided with all the necessary assistance, including detailed instructions and demonstration videos. Kaspersky will also provide software optimization. After implementation, Kaspersky specialists can check the software to make sure everything is installed and running correctly and with peak performance. All in line with Kaspersky standards and best practices.

Main feature? The semplicity