Germany ticket for all Living Hotels & DERAG employees

On request, the owner and management take over the Deutschlandticket for all employees (image source: image collage)

At the start of May, there was mail from the owner Max Schlereth and the management in the mail account for the around 600 employees of the Derag Group – in the Living Hotels, Real Estate and Administration divisions. The company is now taking over the Germany ticket for all colleagues who want it and who put it to good use – from Munich and Nuremberg to Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Bonn to Weimar. “We know that many of our employees do not live around the corner from their place of work, often have to travel a long way and that the costs of everyday life have simply increased enormously,” says Max Schlereth. “By taking over the Deutschlandticket, we can provide very pragmatic support and relieve the burden.”

The family-run company is thus continuing the catalog of measures it has taken (e.g. salary adjustments, flat-rate inflation adjustment, e-learning platform for everyone) to provide its employees with tangible and targeted support in difficult times. “On the part of the management, we are really doing everything we can to get through this time together,” adds CIO Lars Dünker, whose area of ​​responsibility also includes the Human Resources part. The 49-euro ticket, with which the entire federal territory can be used with all public transport in regional traffic, is paid out to the employees monthly gross for net (note: since it cannot be ordered centrally for everyone who wants it). And the fact that you can also use the Deutschlandticket in your free time and for private trips is certainly the famous icing on the cake and the cherry on the Derag cake for every colleague.

May 2023 began for all employees of the DERAG group of companies with a friendly mail in their mailbox.

Deutschlandticket FOR ALL OF YOU

Dear Colleagues,

we have news. Good news for you, we hope. From now on, we will take over the Germany ticket for all employees in our company who have use for it, who want it and, above all, need it. We know that many of you travel longer distances to work every day and that the cost of public transport in this country is simply very high these days. As management, we would therefore like to support you in this area in a very targeted manner and give you the opportunity to make your journey to work with us as stress-free as possible and budget-friendly for you.

With the Deutschlandticket you can, in addition to your commute, travel throughout Germany (with all regional public transport). Regardless of whether you want to visit your family, meet friends in another city, you have planned a weekend trip to another Living Hotel or you are traveling on business – the Deutschlandticket gives you a lot of flexibility. In this way, we primarily want to support and relieve you personally and ensure your personal mobility and enjoyment of travel. Furthermore, as a Green Globe-certified company, we continue to assume our responsibility for the environment. As we all know, traveling by public transport makes a significant contribution to environmental protection and reduces CO2 emissions.

If you have any questions about how to apply for the ticket, please contact your manager, for colleagues at the hotel head office please contact our HR department.

We are pleased to be able to support you with this on your daily commute to work and would also be very happy if we could give you a nice start to May.

Best regards,

Prof. Dr. Max Michael Schlereth & the management

Image source: image collage

In 1982, with their first hotel in Munich, Living Hotels introduced the idea of ​​serviced apartments to Germany for the first time. With its 18 houses and over 3,200 rooms at nine locations in Berlin, Bonn, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Cape Town, Munich, Nuremberg, Weimar and Vienna, the family business is one of the trend-setting market leaders in the German-speaking world. The DNA of the hotel group always includes the location and infrastructure of the properties: central, right in the middle, within easy reach of everything you need to live and exactly where you as a Munich, Berliner, Viennese etc. would like to live.

living-hotels.com.

company contact

Living Hotels® of the Derag group of companies

Tim Duysen

Fraunhoferstraße 2

80469 Munich

+49 89 23 701-158

+49 89 23701-269





Press contact

Living Hotels® of the Derag group of companies

Alexandra Koenlechner

Fraunhoferstraße 2

80469 Munich

+49 89 23 701-158

+49 89 23701-269



