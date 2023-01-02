Listen to the audio version of the article

Already in the early hours of the morning, a hundred faithful and tourists lined up in St. Peter’s Square in Rome where, starting at 9 am, the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 years old. Thursday 5 January, in the morning, Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral in the Vatican churchyard. Funeral which by the will of the Pope Emeritus himself will have the character of “simplicity” and “sobriety”, but in any case with the solemnity due to a Pontiff. According to what has been learned, in the morning the head of state, Sergio Mattarella should reach St. Peter’s to pay homage to the body of Joseph Ratzinger.

Up to 60,000 people waited in St. Peter’s Square to attend the funeral

It will be the first time in history that a Pope will celebrate the funeral of another Pope. Two official delegations will participate, from Italy and Germany. The Prefecture of Rome expects 50-60 thousand people in St. Peter’s Square for the funeral, and 30-35 thousand a day for greeting the faithful. For this reason, the safety device has been deployed throughout the area.

Pope Francis at the Angelus: «Thanks be to God for Ratzinger»

On the occasion of the Angelus on New Year’s Day, Bergoglio gave “thanks to God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church”. “The beginning of a new year – said the Pope – is entrusted to Mary Most Holy, whom we celebrate today as Mother of God. In these hours we invoke her intercession in particular for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who yesterday morning (31 December, ed) left this world. We all join together, with one heart and one soul, in giving thanks to God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church”.