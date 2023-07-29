The religious state and the civil state – Yemenat news site

Yemenat

Saleh Habra

States are created to serve their people and provide a decent life for their citizens, and states are built only on this basis, and from that standpoint, peoples see that they have the right to monitor, prosecute and isolate state officials. Because states are nothing but administrative structures for distributing tasks in a way that serves the people, and this is the meaning of a civil state, i.e.: (a state for the people). And the state is, as Dr. Ahmed Sharaf al-Din said: a legal personality that cannot be described as a religion, and it is not valid to be religious.

However, the advocates of the (religious state) believe that the state is not to serve the people, but rather that the people should serve it in terms of being a religious matter such as prayer and fasting that must be established in obedience to God and spending for the sake of establishing it with money and life is a religious duty and God is the one who rewards man for that with reward in the afterlife.

This is why the difference between the civil state and the religious state is essential.

Advocates of the (civil state) consider that the state is an administrative apparatus that has nothing to do with religion, its mission is limited to serving the people and managing people’s affairs in the reality of life, and that the people are empowered to establish an administrative system for them according to what they see fit for them and to arrange their life affairs, and religion remains for the people, i.e. The role of religion in the shadow of the civil state is to guide people, build a nation, and provide an example, as was the role of the prophets, as it was not proven that any of the prophets called for building a state.

As for the religious state advocates:

They consider the religion of the state, and the religion that determines its role and form, which is represented by what the ruler deems.

They give the ruler the sanctity of religion when he is at the head of power, and make obedience to him an act of obedience to God. In fact, they give the ruler a broader authority than the authority of the prophets, so there is nothing that restricts the ruler in the name of God, while the Prophet was God forbidding him by revelation: (And do not be an adversary to the traitors) (We have I almost left them a little something.)

And because the ruler has become a sacred religion; For he is the one who separates the state according to his mood, and all his actions become sacred.

And because the state has become sacred religious; The people should support and support it with money and lives, since it has become a religious issue like prayer. And God is the one who rewards the people for their stances with rewards in the Hereafter. The people are with the religious state of the state, and there is no service in its program for the human being as a human being except to the extent that it serves this state and this orientation. Therefore, the religious state believes that it is not binding on the people with any right. But the people are bound by all the rights of the state.

