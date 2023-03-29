A few days ago, an article on the WeChat public account excerpted the speech of former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China Fu Ying. Fu Ying criticized the current prevailing rhetoric of bad-mouthing the United States, emphasizing that China and the United States need to cooperate with each other and help the world. She called on the Chinese to use their own heads to think clearly about Sino-US relations, instead of being swayed by some media propaganda. The article was quickly blocked.

Cai Xia, a former professor at the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China living in the United States, disclosed on Twitter on the 27th that Fu Ying, former vice minister of foreign affairs of the Communist Party of China and current director of the Center for Strategy and Security Studies at Tsinghua University, addressed the issue of Sino-US relations at a forum a few days ago. The speech was excerpted by Chinese netizens and published on the WeChat public account on the 26th.

According to the WeChat screenshots cited by Cai Xia and the content disclosed on the mainland social media Weibo, Fu Ying said in her speech: Chinese people (for Sino-US relations) should “use their own heads to think clearly. We need to discuss it clearly with the US side.”

“Whether the United States is declining or not is a matter for the United States itself. China cannot decide the decline of the United States, and it will not really decline just because you say it is declining every day. China has many things and problems of its own. Don’t always focus on it. There is no need to step on each other when it comes to bad-mouthing the United States. China and the United States need to solve their own problems, and they also need to cooperate with each other and help the world. This is the style of a big country! I hope that China and the United States will return to Well, don’t confront each other, a reconciliation between China and the United States is definitely beneficial to China.”

“The Chinese should think clearly: If China and the United States break up or go their separate ways, will any country choose to side with China? What exactly do we want? What should we do?”

Some netizens believe that if China and the United States break up, some countries will probably side with the CCP: “Yes, the axis of the new four countries, China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.” But some people think that it is impossible for Russia to side with the CCP, “Maybe Russia is most likely to be stabbed in the back.”

Dr. Zhang Tianliang, a historian and professor of Feitian University, commented on this on his self-media channel: Fu Ying exposed a very embarrassing reality, that is, the CCP has no friends in the world. If everyone is really asked to choose sides , then most countries will definitely stand on the opposite side of the CCP, including democratic countries such as Europe, India, Australia, Japan, and ASEAN will definitely stand on the side of the United States.

Fu Ying was born in Inner Mongolia in 1953. She was born in China‘s diplomatic system. She has successively served as the ambassador to the Philippines, the Asian director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, the ambassador to Australia, and the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Served as the chairman and deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. Since 2020, he has also served as the director of the Strategy and Security Research Center of Tsinghua University in Beijing until now.

During Fu Ying’s tenure as ambassador to Australia, Chen Yonglin, the first secretary of the CCP’s embassy in Australia, left the CCP and went to the free world.

