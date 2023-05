I am holidays a Fraine for the ever felt anniversary of Santa Maria Mater Domini.

Il appointment calendaron the religious and popular level, was prepared by the local Parish of San Silvestro Papa. In the morning one of the most heartfelt ones, with the procession to the shrine and the celebration of Holy Mass outdoors in the park in front of the small and characteristic sacred temple.

Other events are also planned on the days of Thursday e Sunday.

Photo by Andrew Marino