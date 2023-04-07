Biodiversity is disappearing at an alarming rate in recent years, mainly due to human activities such as land use changes, pollution and climate change. The future of life as we know it is no longer so obvious. This is why it is absolutely essential and a priority to be aware of it and to find truly effective paths and solutions.

Il 26, 27 and 28 May in MonteveglioValsamoggia will be held on Wonderful Biodiversity Festival: three days of profound reflection on the role and prospects of our species, homo sapiens, in the context of the natural system of planet Earth.

The event is organized by the management body for parks and biodiversity of Eastern Emilia, with the aim of spreading a culture that will help us regain our place in the wonderful system of which we are a part, getting to enjoy it full without damaging it.

The festival will be attended by political decision-makers, technicians and specialists who will help us explore the different problems and solutions, imagine the small and big changes we need and learn from non-human systems to better manage resources and relationships.

