Home News The “Festival of Wonderful Biodiversity” arrives in Monteveglio (Bo) — Environment
News

The “Festival of Wonderful Biodiversity” arrives in Monteveglio (Bo) — Environment

by admin
The “Festival of Wonderful Biodiversity” arrives in Monteveglio (Bo) — Environment

Biodiversity is disappearing at an alarming rate in recent years, mainly due to human activities such as land use changes, pollution and climate change. The future of life as we know it is no longer so obvious. This is why it is absolutely essential and a priority to be aware of it and to find truly effective paths and solutions.

Il 26, 27 and 28 May in MonteveglioValsamoggia will be held on Wonderful Biodiversity Festival: three days of profound reflection on the role and prospects of our species, homo sapiens, in the context of the natural system of planet Earth.

The event is organized by the management body for parks and biodiversity of Eastern Emilia, with the aim of spreading a culture that will help us regain our place in the wonderful system of which we are a part, getting to enjoy it full without damaging it.

The festival will be attended by political decision-makers, technicians and specialists who will help us explore the different problems and solutions, imagine the small and big changes we need and learn from non-human systems to better manage resources and relationships.

The complete program will be published soon, for information:

See also  Treviso, Piazza dei Signori crowded with the cry "No green pass"

You may also like

The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued...

Ahead of schedule, water cut ends in Bogotá

The new Easter concert “Il Redentore” is now...

The Glory vs Youngwoo Woo… 59th Baeksang Arts...

The annoyance of Karol G with a recognized...

tender for young people with disabilities – Enterprises

Adoption of digital currencies by central banks… Diagnosis,...

These are the 14 stations of the Via...

Notice for the assignment of suitable candidates for...

Al-Zaeem Association.. A new born in the service...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy