The fields are all “classrooms”! “Half the field and one sky” start the first labor lesson with the gong and start of the class

The sweltering heat has subsided, and the autumn has become stronger. On the morning of September 3, the first labor lesson of “Half the Field and One Day” officially started with the gong. Representatives of teachers, students and parents from the six schools of Nanjing Jinling Middle School Experimental Primary School, Shigu Road Primary School, Kaopeng Primary School, Jianye Road Primary School, Jiaying Primary School, and Yangjiang Central Primary School came to the field of the labor research and study base. , Under the guidance of teachers and villagers, he planted vegetables one by one. Turning the soil, transplanting rice seedlings, watering, and maintenance… In the busy work, the children not only experienced the beauty of labor, but also fully enjoyed the fun of “the first lesson of labor in school”.

