Home » The final of the Champions League has been decided
News

The final of the Champions League has been decided

by admin
The final of the Champions League has been decided

Manchester City won against Real Madrid. (IMAGO / Shutterstock / IMAGO / Matt West / Shutterstock)

First, Inter Milan won the semifinals. The game was against the other team from the Italian city of Milan. The club is called AC Milan. Inter Milan won the second leg of the semifinals 1-0. Lautaro Martinez scored the goal. For Inter Milan it is the first time in 13 years that the club is back in a Champions League final.

Manchester City won the 2nd semi-final against Real Madrid. The Manchester team won 4 to 0. Bernardo Silva scored two goals, one came from Julián Alvarez. There was also an own goal.

See also  Women's Basketball World Cup: China wins runner-up

You may also like

Unexpected signal from space – “Strong indication that...

IUTIRLA Advertising and Marketing students participated in Workshop

They announce possible suspension in the natural gas...

Strong legal foundation for online shops

Yuexiu District Marriage Registry’s Chinese-style weddings are popular-...

“It’s painful what we went through”

After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new...

Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

WhatsApp now has the option to edit messages...

Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy