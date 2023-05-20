The final of the Champions League has been decided

Manchester City won against Real Madrid. (IMAGO / Shutterstock / IMAGO / Matt West / Shutterstock)

First, Inter Milan won the semifinals. The game was against the other team from the Italian city of Milan. The club is called AC Milan. Inter Milan won the second leg of the semifinals 1-0. Lautaro Martinez scored the goal. For Inter Milan it is the first time in 13 years that the club is back in a Champions League final.

Manchester City won the 2nd semi-final against Real Madrid. The Manchester team won 4 to 0. Bernardo Silva scored two goals, one came from Julián Alvarez. There was also an own goal.