Linux kernel (vmwgfx): New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for the Linux kernel (vmwgfx). You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux Kernel (vmwgfx) on May 19, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Zero Day Initiative (Status: 05/17/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Linux kernel (vmwgfx) reported – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

Linux Kernel (vmwgfx) Bug: Effects when exploiting the reported vulnerabilities

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to disclose information and escalate privileges.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-707/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-708/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels (vmwgfx). As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

