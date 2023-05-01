The financial deficit to operate the “White Tramway” is close to exceeding 100 million dirhams

Hespress from Rabat

An informed source stated that the financial deficit of the Casablanca Tramway is expected to reach nearly 100 million dirhams during the year 2024; That is equivalent to 10 billion centimeters

A collective source stated, in a statement to the Hespress electronic newspaper, that the deficit currently exceeds 80 million dirhams, which is a value that is expected to rise further.

The same source indicated that the launch of the third and fourth lines, which is expected in January of the year 2024, as announced by the group’s officials, will exacerbate the financial deficit even more.

According to the same source, the Casablanca community is studying the search for solutions in order to overcome this problem, by expanding the tax base that will enable the city’s revenues to be increased.

Casablanca officials rule out resorting to raising the price of the tramway ticket, because this would worsen the situation of users of this means in light of the current economic conditions.