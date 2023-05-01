Home » Ombudsman keeps an eye on acts of violence between fans
Ombudsman keeps an eye on acts of violence between fans

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, has requested the formation of a permanent PMU to make timely and pertinent decisions in the face of the violence that is being generated in Colombian soccer environments.

The Ombudsman’s Office urgently requested the convening of a Unified Command Post (PMU) in light of the violent events that occurred early Sunday morning in Medellín. According to reports, a confrontation broke out between supporters of the Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín teams, which left two people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Likewise, it has specified that the seriousness of the events transcends sports and becomes a matter of public safety.

In April of this year, the Ombudsman’s Office had asked the authorities to launch the National Roundtable for Social Barrismo, a strategy that is immersed in the Ten-Year Football Plan and has not yet entered into operation. Ombudsman Camargo Assis has highlighted the importance of taking actions to eliminate the violence that is being reported inside and outside the stadiums, since it is a priority and public safety issue.

Among the actions that have been carried out by the Ombudsman’s Delegates for Social Conflict and Sports, with the aim of preventing this type of situation, are the development of meetings with bars in Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cali and Armenia, with which a dialogue took place that had as its central axis the search for solutions to eradicate violence around the spectacle of football. Likewise, work is being done on the creation of human rights committees with the Artillería Verde Sur bar (Quindío), as well as with the Revolución Vinotinto Sur bar (Tolima).

