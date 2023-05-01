Di Maria unmasks the Juventus chaos

Angel DiMaria discovered Pandora’s box. There Juventus is totally in chaos and Allegri seems to have lost his compass. The Argentine excluded himself from the match against Bologna after realizing that he would not play as a starter, showing that the situation has now completely gotten out of hand. The technician obviously ended up in the dock, but it must be said that it is the entire corporate structure that shows heavy cracks. The technical management put in charge by Elkann does not have the depth to govern from a sporting point of view. He necessarily needs a sportsman who knows the dynamics of the pitch and is a point of reference for the team. That man had been identified in Allegri, but it is clear that by now the squad has rejected the coach. The only thing that still keeps the coach on the team is the onerous contract, but is it worth continuing to keep an outdated coach who is leading the team to the abyss?

Cuadrado away from Juventus: 90%

John Square he is an Allegri loyalist, but the Colombian has had his day. He is now an involved player who seems completely detached from the context. There has been talk in recent days of a possible renewal for another year, but the impression is that Allegri is the only one pushing for this agreement. For this reason, the Colombian seems to be among the sure starters, to the point that Juventus has been looking for a possible replacement for the Colombian for some time.

Allegri away from Juventus: 75%

Massimiliano Allegri is now both economic and technical damage to the Juventus. The team has now rejected the coach to whom it does not recognize either authority or ability. The crisis of results (1 goal and 1 point in the last 4 league games) certify this crisis. The coach’s nervousness makes it clear that by now he too has realized that he is at the end of the line, but he is not resigned to failure. Of course, Allegri will not resign in order not to lose the rich contract. At this point it is up to Elkann to make the decision: to accept an important economic loss, perhaps by finding an agreement for a severance pay, but to start rebuilding or to keep this economic and technical burden for another two years, effectively sinking the team even further .

Di Maria away from Juventus: 60%

Angel DiMaria seemed one step away from renewal with the Juventusdespite the company’s precarious situation. However, if the rumors of Tuttosport (or that the Argentine has excluded himself from the Bologna match) his future would come back into question. The fact that the Argentine doesn’t think about the team, but only about his own personal interests is serious and also deserving of a sanction. Juventus doesn’t need prima donnas, but players who give their soul for the shirt. It is evident that Fideo is not functional to the Juventus project. At this point the management must make its reflections. Is it worth renewing the contract of a player who takes the field only when he feels like it?

Giuntoli to Juventus: 35%

Cristiano Giuntoli is the name Elkann wants as the new DS. The current Neapolitan manager is still linked by a year of contract with Napoli, but the ownership of Juventus makes him close. Giuntoli could also decide to give up a year of his contract to join Juventus, but the problem is that he would like financial recognition for what he has done this season, a sort of severance pay that De Laurentiis would rather not give him. So, beyond the skirmishes, much will depend on Giuntoli. If the current Naples DS decides to free himself by giving up salary and severance pay, the road would be downhill.

For its part, Juventus wants to finalize next year’s organization chart as soon as possible, therefore they expect a response in the short term and are keeping any alternatives ready.

De Zerbi to Juventus: 25%

Among the different options for the bench of the Juventus, in addition to the Zidane dream and the more concrete possibility Tudor, a middle ground takes the road, that is a non-Juventine coach, but a young one with innovative ideas. Let’s talk about Robert De Zerbi who is showing all his qualities with Brighton. Here too there is an economic question involved, given that an expensive release clause must be paid to free De Zerbibut Juventus needs a guide who offers innovative football and is not afraid to take risks and the former Sassuolo is one of the best choices.

