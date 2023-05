Arson suspected tonight. May 19, led to a fire brigade operation at Waldeggstrasse 20. Rubbish that had been dumped there burned next to a former carpentry shop and there was a lot of smoke.

Neighbors sounded the alarm

Fortunately, residents informed the fire brigade in good time, who were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the building and quickly extinguish the fire. “The damage is limited,” says the Linz professional fire brigade.

