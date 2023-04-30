The fire, which broke out in the building where the Akit newspaper is located, was brought under control – Current News

In Istanbul Akit Media GroupThe fire in the building, which also includes It was extinguished after 46 hours.

In Istanbul Küçükçekmece, Akit Media GroupThe fire, which broke out in the carpet factory on the lower floor of the business center with 3 blocks, was brought under control after 46 hours.

Halkalı Central District Dereboyu StreetA large number of firefighters intervened in the fire that broke out on April 27 in the carpet factory operating on the lower floor of the 9-storey business center in Istanbul.

The fire, which spread to the upper floors, was brought under control after 46 hours, and the smoke that covered the entire business center was evacuated.

Fire Department Extinguishing operations are continuing.

