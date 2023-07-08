The first Barbie Museum in Ecuador opens its doors in Quito – Diario La Hora

More than 450 Barbies can be seen in this exhibition that shows the evolution of the most famous doll in the world. In addition to the exhibition there will be special activities.

It’s an exciting time for Barbie lovers! The first Barbie Museum opens its doors in Quito, in Plaza Las Américas, from July 19 to August 18.

It is a incredible collection of more than 450 Barbies, from the first Barbie to the latest ones inspired by the 2023 Barbie movie. This unique and exciting project will take place simultaneously with the Barbie movie preview, offering visitors an unforgettable experience.

He museum will be open every day, from 12:00 to 19:30allowing fans of all ages to explore Barbie’s evolution over the years, from her debut in 1959 to the latest creations based on the highly anticipated 2023 Barbie movie. Each Barbie will be accompanied by her original outfits and accessories, which belong to the Xiomara Silva collection, mainly, who together with his cousin have invested approximately 30 thousand dollars over the years acquiring these fabulous dolls that will be on display, which adds additional value to the display.

In addition to the exciting Barbie exhibit, the museum will offer special activities: you can find a life-size Barbie box to take photos of and become your favorite Barbie. This box is unique in the country and will only be available to those who visit the museum. You can also take pictures with the cars of BARBIE THE MOVIE.

The Barbie Museum in Quito is a unique project of its kind, which seeks to celebrate the history and cultural impact of this iconic doll. The museum will feature a fascinating timeline showing Barbie’s evolution over the years. From its creation to the present, you will be able to see how Barbie has reflected cultural trends and changes through her image and style.

Additionally, the exhibit will be divided into thematic categories, including Inclusive Barbies, Artist Barbies, Movie Barbies, Designer Barbies, and many more. Each category will allow you to immerse yourself in different aspects of Barbie’s life and fashion, giving you a complete and diverse experience.

The Barbie Museum in Quito seeks to celebrate the history and cultural impact of this iconic doll. By opening its doors during the preview of the Barbie movie, a complete and magical experience is created for Barbie fans in Ecuador.

Tickets will be available at the box office starting July 19, on the 2nd floor of Plaza Las Américas.

