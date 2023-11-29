Home » The first batch of 18 communities in Changsha to create a high-quality quarter-minute convenient living area were awarded licenses, serving more than 240,000 residents.
News

The first batch of 18 communities in Changsha to create a high-quality quarter-minute convenient living area were awarded licenses, serving more than 240,000 residents.

by admin

The city of Changsha has taken a significant step in improving the quality of life for its residents, as 18 communities were awarded licenses to create high-quality quarter-minute convenient living circles. These areas will serve over 240,000 residents and provide a range of amenities and services to enhance the living experience.

The Quarter-Minute Convenient Life Festival was inaugurated on November 28, marking a major milestone for the city’s efforts in creating a more convenient and comfortable living environment for its residents. Changsha was selected as a national pilot city for the quarter-minute convenient living circle in August 2022, with a focus on enhancing consumption conditions and innovating consumption scenarios.

Several communities have already made strides in creating shared spaces and amenities, including shared drying rooms, libraries, art galleries, tool rooms, gyms, and more. Additionally, volunteer service teams have been established, providing assistance to residents in various aspects of their daily lives.

Changsha City has ambitious plans to further develop these living circles, with a goal of creating no less than 100 high-quality quarter-minute convenient living areas by 2025. These areas are expected to offer smart convenience, high-quality services, and a complete range of functions to cater to the needs of the residents.

The initiative aims to address the “urgent, difficult, and anxious” issues faced by the community, ensuring that all residents can enjoy a high standard of living without having to leave their neighborhoods. With the implementation of policies according to the circle, the city is determined to create a comfortable and convenient living environment for its residents.

See also  Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Tuesday

As the city continues to develop and expand these living circles, it is expected that the quality of life for Changsha residents will significantly improve, setting a new standard for urban living in China.

You may also like

Governor Zorro inspected progress of the Recovery Plan...

Robber escapes with money and jewelry

Initial data gives Nuevas Ideas 25 of the...

Supreme Court temporarily suspends Law SB-4 in Texas,...

Israel and Hamas have agreed on basic points...

NATO troops in Ukraine lead to World War...

Some 3,600 prisoners flee from a Haiti prison...

They were left with nothing in Galicia Baja

Innovation without borders: Your guide through the Azure...

TSE issues the third report on the mayoral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy