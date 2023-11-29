The first batch of 18 communities in Changsha to create a high-quality quarter-minute convenient living area were awarded licenses, serving more than 240,000 residents.

The city of Changsha has taken a significant step in improving the quality of life for its residents, as 18 communities were awarded licenses to create high-quality quarter-minute convenient living circles. These areas will serve over 240,000 residents and provide a range of amenities and services to enhance the living experience.

The Quarter-Minute Convenient Life Festival was inaugurated on November 28, marking a major milestone for the city’s efforts in creating a more convenient and comfortable living environment for its residents. Changsha was selected as a national pilot city for the quarter-minute convenient living circle in August 2022, with a focus on enhancing consumption conditions and innovating consumption scenarios.

Several communities have already made strides in creating shared spaces and amenities, including shared drying rooms, libraries, art galleries, tool rooms, gyms, and more. Additionally, volunteer service teams have been established, providing assistance to residents in various aspects of their daily lives.

Changsha City has ambitious plans to further develop these living circles, with a goal of creating no less than 100 high-quality quarter-minute convenient living areas by 2025. These areas are expected to offer smart convenience, high-quality services, and a complete range of functions to cater to the needs of the residents.

The initiative aims to address the “urgent, difficult, and anxious” issues faced by the community, ensuring that all residents can enjoy a high standard of living without having to leave their neighborhoods. With the implementation of policies according to the circle, the city is determined to create a comfortable and convenient living environment for its residents.

As the city continues to develop and expand these living circles, it is expected that the quality of life for Changsha residents will significantly improve, setting a new standard for urban living in China.

