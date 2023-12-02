The first commercial Electric Air Taxi route is announced in the United States

Archer Aviation Inc. and United Airlines Announce Plans for Urban Air Mobility Network in New York

Archer Aviation Inc. and United Airlines have announced their plans to launch an urban air mobility (UAM) network in the New York metropolitan area, with the first route set to run from United’s operations center at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to New York City.

The heliport in downtown Manhattan has been confirmed as the first planned takeoff and landing location for the route. Additionally, Archer’s proposed route from Manhattan to EWR marks the first dedicated route to be announced in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry.

The strategic location of United’s hub at EWR makes it ideally situated to serve Manhattan and its surrounding districts, as well as New Jersey communities.

The all-electric Midnight aircraft offered by Archer will make the trip from the midtown Manhattan heliport to EWR in less than 10 minutes, a stark contrast to the estimated hour-long car trip during peak traffic times.

The main objective of the air taxi network is to provide passengers with safe, fast, quiet, and cost-effective transportation to and from EWR. Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for developing the national UAM network and looks forward to continuing their collaboration with United and working closely with state and local government leaders, primarily in the New York and New Jersey areas.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his satisfaction with Archer and United Airlines’ decision to launch their first route in the city, stating, “We want New York to be a place of bold innovation and encourage other companies to follow suit.”

The announcement of the UAM network in the New York metropolitan area represents a significant step towards the integration of electric vertical takeoff and landing technology into urban transportation networks.

