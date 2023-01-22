Thanks to the successes ‘So they don’t tell me’ y ‘I want to drink‘, the popular music artist Juan Pablo Marquez premieres his new hit ‘The first drink’a theme dedicated to all those women who no longer believe in love, and find in the party and alcohol a way out to forget their sorrows.

the letter of the song is a hymn for all those women who don’t want to know anything about love, Well, they have already failed them on several occasions, and for this reason, they go from party to party curing their sadness. “He says that love is shit…, he says he doesn’t want more sadness, he says that now with alcohol he solves his problems”intones Juan Pablo in the chorus of the theme.

In the official video that is already available on his YouTube account, we can see Juan Pablo Márquez, interpreting the song in a canteen, where several women are seen toasting to the sound of the guitar and celebrating with a few drinks with that tasteless that He left them that heartbreak. The director of the staging is Ivan Vernaza of Innova Films and the producer of the theme is Yohan Usuga.

In a great musical career, he has shared the stage with world-renowned artists such as: The Great Combo of Puerto Rico, Eddy Herrera, Vicente Fernández, Pipe Peláez, Jorge Celedón, Tito Nieves, Maelo Ruiz, Grupo Galé, Gilberto Santarosa, Sergio Vargas, among others, to the point of forming his own group which he called ‘Mariachi Imperial de Colombia’ with which he has accompanied artists such as Leo Dan, José Miguel Class, Jaime Varela and Ana Gabriel.

See the video clip of ‘The first drink’: