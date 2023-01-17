According to Xinhua News Agency, the twenty-fifth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference decided that the first meeting of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be held in March 2023. Held in Beijing on the 4th. The main agenda of the proposed meeting is: listen to and review the work report of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the report on the work of the proposal; review and approve the amendment to the Constitution of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; The chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general and standing committee member of the National Committee; attend the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China , listen to and discuss the government work report and other relevant reports.

